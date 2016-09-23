Karnataka heading towards constitutional crisis after defying SC order on Cauvery Issue

Tamil Nadu to file contempt of court for defying the order

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Following a special session of the state legislative assembly on Friday, the Karnataka government decided not follow and implement Supreme Court’s latest directive on Cauvery issue.

Supreme Court, on Tuesday had directed Karnataka to release 6000 cusecs of water from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu daily till September 27.

Karnataka government, after conducting an All-Party Meeting, a special session of the state legislative assembly was convened on Friday to make the final round of decisions adopt a resolution that the order from apex court cannot be implemented as it is against the public interest.

Karnataka’s defiance to obey the apex court order has raised serious questions on whether state is guilty for contempt of court. And if yes, what are the available solutions.

SC can either register a suo motu or Tamil Nadu can move a case against Karanataka’s latest decision. By defying SC, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is projecting it as a legislature-judiciary confrontation through which he expects an escape the charges of contempt of court.

Many in Karnataka are astonished at the Centre’s silence. “The Centre cannot be a bystander just because the issue is before SC. PM Narendra Modi should step in to prevent a constitutional crisis. It’s his duty to protect the federal structure,” says former advocate-general Ravi Varma Kumar.

Former advocate general B V Acharya says: “I don’t know what’s going to happen at the session, but the state is certainly heading for a constitutional crisis. I just hope the Centre acts.”

The Karnataka government cannot be held responsible for holding the session, Ravi Varma Kumar adds, since it had no other option.

“I hope the legislature demonstrates what really prompted them to hold the session. Whatever decision is taken, it cannot be seen as an act of defiance but as the helplessness of a state ravaged by an unimplementable court order.”

A senior lawyer, who doesn’t want to be named, observes that the resolution passed at the session holds the key.

“If Karnataka defies the SC order, there are serious risks for several such river-sharing agreements. Tensions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will grow since both states are feeling the pressure. The Centre, therefore, cannot allow the current developments to set an unhealthy precedent.”

Another legal expert pointed out Karnataka should be bit careful while phrasing the resolution and it should not be outright defiance of SC order.

The straight defiance would leave a dangerous precedent as Tamil Nadu is ready to pounce once a mistake is committed.

Karnataka law and parliamentary affairs minister T B Jayachandra refused to comment on the implications of deferring the release of water. “We will discuss such aspects at the session and arrive at a consensus. I hope that legislators will stand united.”

Tamil Nadu to file contempt

TN Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Friday said that the TN government has decided to move the SC for a contempt of court case against Karnataka for its defiance of court order. She said this while announcing a host of measures to help Cauvery delta farmers.

Chief Minister, in a statement also accused that the neighbouring State has not constituted a Supervisory Committee properly and it was not authorised any decisions.

“By this, it becomes very clear that Karnataka does not want to give water to Tamil Nadu. As it (Karnataka) now contends that the temporary Supervisory Committee, formed on its request, is not empowered to take decisions, this amounts to contempt of court,” Ms Jayalalithaa said, after chairing a meeting with Ministers and senior officials on the issue.

The Chief Minister also said that the government would seek SC to set up Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee in speedy process.