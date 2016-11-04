Karnataka legislators to get exclusive swimming pool!

Bengaluru, Nov 04: It is a well-known fact that our legislators, apart from salaries, are entitled to various lucrative amenities and facilities, special perks and allowances. And now, the Legislative House Secretariat has come up with an innovative idea for providing legislators with a brand new never-thought-by-anyone-before amenity which, ladies and gentleman, is a separate swimming pool for men and women legislators to de-stress themselves while neat walking on the path in the precincts of the LH.

Assembly Speaker, Koliwada, is said to have issued an order in this regard and instructed Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and officials of the PWD (Public Works Department) to provide the blueprint, design and rough estimate of the cost for the construction of grand swimming pool facility for our humble legislators. ₹2 crore is estimated to be the cost of construction of each pool (RS 4 crores in total).

However, the necessity and usability of such lavish swimming pools seem to be under scrutiny for various reasons. First, it is doubtful whether any women legislator is going to make use of this new well thought-out facility! Above all, the emergence of swimming pool in the LH campus is likely to spoil the ambience and greenery in the Legislative House and as such, its construction is being objected by some sections.

Also, there is disagreement among the legislators themselves about the proposed construction of Swimming pool. K S Puttanaiah of Sarvodaya Party and Shakuntala Shetty, legislator are said to have opposed such move.

Of late, many construction projects incurring crores of rupees of taxpayers’ hard earned income has been taken up by the Secretariat and among these, construction of separate club for legislators too is also included. This exclusive club for legislators would involve amenities like sports, entertainment, study clusters and not just that, even a swimming pool too.

This being the case, why a separate swimming pool is to be provided in Legislators’ House campus again when already this facility is available in the Legislators’ club? – quipped an official on condition of anonymity.

Legislators who stay in the Legislators’ House are said to be less as compared to those who come to see the Legislator for their works from different parts of the state and stay in the LH campus beyond reasonable time and chances of mis-utilizing such amenities in future by such visitors cannot be ruled out, an official of LH opined.