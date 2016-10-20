Karnataka MLA Narayangowda abuses Hemavathy dam engineer

Mysuru,Oct20: In a shocking incident Karnataka MLA K C Narayangowda on Wednesday verbally abused and tried to assault Hemavathy Dam project’s executive engineer for not releasing water.

The Janata Dal (S) MLA was leading a protest by hundreds of farmers in front of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) seeking irrigation for their crops.

MLA Narayanagowda went to executive engineer Narayan’s office and told him to askPrasanna, chief engineer of the Hemavathy Project Zone, Gorur, Hassan, to come to the spot and discuss the issue.

Narayan called Prasanna from his mobile phone but the latter apparently refused to come, stating that he was on leave and disconnected the phone. Angered by this, the MLA hurled abuses and threw away the papers on the EE’s table and threatened to set the office on fire.

Later, chief engineer Prasanna came to the spot and held discussions with the MLA.