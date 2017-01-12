Karnataka police pelted with stones by Chiranjeevi fans for refusing midnight screening

RAICHUR,Jan 12: The police on Tuesday night resorted to lathicharge to disperse fans of Chiranjeevi who demanded midnight screening of Chiranjeevi’s new movie Khaidi No 150.

They pelted stones at the policemen, Poornima talkies and two police vehicles were damaged in the attack on Tuesday night.

When the fans of Chiranjeevi started pelting stones at the theatre, demanding midnight screening of the movie, the police came to the spot and tried to pacify them.

But the fans were not in a mood to listen and pelted stones at the police.

Yergera PSI Suresh Talwar suffered injuries and two police vehicles were damaged in the attack. Though the management assured the fans that the movie will be exhibited on Wednesday, the fans were not in a mood to listen. The police have arrested 20 people in this connection

