Karnataka private hospitals closed, around fifty thousand doctors on strike to protest new medical bill

Karnataka/Bengaluru, November 3: Over 50,000 doctors in Karnataka went on strike on Friday in regard with the new medical bill. The doctors in Karnataka are demanding the rollback of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Bill 2017, which seeks uniformity in rates, transparency and accountability.

The private medical hospitals are against the act. The Indian Medical Association called out the protest but it is also supported by a lot of medical associations led by private doctors.

The doctors are demanding to the Karnataka state government to consider the recommendations made by the committee headed by former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Vikramajit Sen.

Dr B S Ajaikumar the President of Association of Healthcare Providers India said that the Karnataka government is inseminating such a derogatory bill only to pull in votes. The amendment enables the government to fix prices of medical services and prescribing punishment including imprisonment for doctors in case of flaws in prices.

Dr.H.N. Ravindra, the President of the Indian Medical Association said that around 50,000 private doctors from across Karnataka will withhold from their duties against the amendments proposed to the Medical Bill 2017.

Dr.H.N. Ravindra added that if government sets up law, then doctors would end up in taking up risky cases as the bill proposes imprisoning doctors for up to three years and imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The Medical Council of India laid the rules for the doctors and prohibiting them from practicing in case of any errors while treating a patient, the doctors’ associations in the state have been against setting up another committee.

All the charges being taken in the private hospitals like electricity charges, water charges, almost all charges paid is at commercial rates and not subsidized, unlike government hospitals. Dr.H.N. Ravindra questioned that how the state government in such a serious case could regulate costs in a private hospital?