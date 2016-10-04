Karnataka releases some Cauvery water for irrigation to TamilNadu

NEW DELHI,Oct4: After Karnataka was asked by the Supreme Court to explain its repeated defiance of orders, it released some water from the River Cauvery to neighbouring Tamil Nadu late on Monday night. The court will hear the case today.

Fearing contempt proceedings from the Supreme Court, Karnatakagovernment on Monday decided to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in the guise of saving crops of farmers in the Cauvery basin.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah told the legislative assembly it has become inevitable for the state government to release water to save the withering crops in Mandya and Mysuru without specifying the quantum of release.

However, the CM citied an example saying that if Karnataka releases 6,000 cusecs of water to save the crops in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu is bound to get 3,000 cusecs automatically.

The events that happened so far