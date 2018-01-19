Karnataka State Flag: Panel confirmed yellow, white and red coloured flag for State

Bengaluru, Jan 19: The long-felt yearning to have a flag of its own to accentuate the Kannadiga identity and pride could soon be a reality as the nine-member committee constituted by the Siddaramaiah government to design a flag for the state has finalized the pattern.

The flag will have horizontal stripes in three colors — yellow, white and red — with the state emblem of ‘Gandabherunda’ in the middle. The committee is headed by Kannada and Culture Department secretary Chakravarthy Mohan.

Siddaramaiah’s decision to have a separate flag for the state with legal sanctity had raised a debate as BJP had expressed apprehensions of it fuelling separatist tendencies. However, Siddaramaiah is determined to push ahead and Congress party in the state has already conveyed its plans to invoke ‘Kannada Pride’ as one of its poll planks to outsmart BJP.

The committee has decided to submit its report to the state government on Monday as the Law Department has conveyed its view that there are no legal hurdles for the state to have its own flag. It would later be placed before the state cabinet for approval. After the cabinet gives its nod, it will be sent to the Union government for approval.

However, the proposal is unlikely to get Centre’s nod with the BJP-led NDA government strongly defending its “one nation, one flag” principle.

The Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs is learned to have given a favorable opinion for having a separate State flag, after looking into legal and constitutional issues.