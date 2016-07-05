Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation launches India’s first bio-bus

Bengaluru, June 5: The state capital became the first city in the country to introduce biobus on Monday, July 4. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) introduced the biobus which runs on 100 per cent biodiesel. The bus which will operate between Bengaluru and Chennai was formally flagged off by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The effort for biobuses started in 2015 where the KSRTC ran 10 biobuses on 20 per cent biodiesel and 80 per cent regular diesel. The state corporation decided to introduce a bus which runs completely on biodiesel which turned into reality on Monday. KSRTC is keen on running more biobuses as that would help in reducing pollution and also enhance revenue to the state exchequer.

The price of a litre of biodiesel is cheaper by Rs 5 than the regular diesel. KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC are the four state-owned transport corporations. They consume close to 5.43 lakh kilolitres of diesel a year. KSRTC alone consumes around 2.1 lakh kilolitres.

With a motive to ensure safety of passengers and keep track of habitual drunk drivers, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also launched digital breath analysers test at depots for drivers before they go on their duties.

Source: newskarnataka.com