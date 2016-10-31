Karnataka : Three Hindu temples which keep alive fond memories of Tipu Sultan

Sharada temple, Sringeri

Tipu sent funds generously for the restoration of the temple and the re-consecration of the image of Sri Sharada. The temple has maintained its correspondence with Tipu Sultan in its archives. There are letters in which Tipu requests the Swamiji to perform Satachandi and Sahasrachandi japa to help him gain divine blessings.

The Sharada temple at Sringeri, a seat of Shankaracharya, perhaps has the best documented association with Tipu Sultan. When the temple was looted by Maratha chieftains, the pontiff Sri Sacchidananda Bharati III appealed to Tipu Sultan for help.

The temple has maintained its correspondence with Tipu Sultan in its archives. There are letters in which Tipu requests the Swamiji to perform Satachandi and Sahasrachandi japa to help him gain divine blessings. When the Swamiji went to Pune to complain to Peshwas about their representatives misdeed, Tipu wrote asking him to return to his âmotherlandâ and not spend so much time in a ‘foreign country’.

He also requested the Swamiji to visit Mysoreon the way back and spend a few days with him.

Kollur Mookambika Temple

Salam mangalarathi is performed to to the deity every evenings to commemorate Tipu Sultan’s visit to the temple. A temple official told The Times of India that salam mangalarathi is an oral undocumented tradition followed by the temple.

The Kollur Sri Mookambika Templein the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district performs Salam mangalarathi, a special puja in the name of the ‘Tiger of Mysuru’ every day.

A temple official told The Times of India that salam mangalarathi is an oral undocumented tradition followed by the temple.

Nanjangud Srikanteshwarar temple

Nanjangud, near Mysore, hosts a massive Srikanteshwarar temple, which has a Shiva linga made of emerald, donated by Tipu Sultan. According to the temple literature Tipus pet elephant, which was going blind, found its vision restored after it was made to perform a ritual at the temple. Sufficiently impressed, the Temple claims, Tipu hailed the local deity as Hakim Nanjunda and made the emerald Shiva linga donation.

There are several other examples of Hindu temples keeping alive fond memories of Tipu Sultan. A few months ago a rally of Muslim youth in honour of Tipu Sultan was flagged off by Kodi Mutt Swamiji, Hassan, who is well known for his skill in astrology.

These were not isolated affairs. The Editor of Mysore Gazettes Srikantaiah has listed 156 temples to which Tipu regularly paid annual grants.