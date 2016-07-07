Karnataka’s Chief Justice offered bribe to pass favourable judgment

Bengaluru July 7 Karnataka’s High Court Chief Justice S K Mukherjee stunned the court hall on Tuesday by revealing that he was offered a bribe by an unknown individual to deliver a favourable judgment in connection with a property dispute case.

When the particular case came up for hearing before him on Tuesday afternoon, Justice Mukherjee informed the court that an unknown Bengali had visited his home in the city recently and offered him a bribe in connection with the case involving Umrah Developers and the Government of Karnataka. It is said that the individual wanted a favourable judgment and in return the Chief Justice would be compensated monetarily. However, the Chief Justice sent him away and since then he recused from hearing the case since then.

On Tuesday, the Chief Justice had flashed the visiting card of the individual, who had visited his home. The same was handed over to the advocate representing Umrah Developers. The advocate, however, clarified to the media that none representing his client visited the Chief Justice’s home.