Karni Sena burns own activist’s car

New Delhi, January 25: Karni Sena has been on a vandalizing spree recently on the grounds of Bollywood movie Padmaavat’s release. The protesters made a hilarious goof-up while vandalizing the streets of Bhopal. The Karni Sena members were setting fire to the vehicles parked in public places when a member inadvertently ignited the car of a fellow member.

The fringe group had called for protest at the Jyoti Talkies intersection in Bhopal on Wednesday to condemn the release of the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Around thousand people attended the protest, which later turned violent. The infuriated Karni Sena members started shouting and setting public property ablaze.

The swift car, which belonged to Karni Sena member Surendra Singh Chauhan, was also burned during the pandemonium.

Bhopal DIG Dharmendra Choudhary said that the police is investigating the matter; three protesters were later detained by the police.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

When a raging fire brings a smile to your lips. That! https://t.co/piW0OTGkNV — HybridKashmiri (@HybridKashmiri) January 25, 2018

Karma 😂😂😂 Lock these goons already !!https://t.co/BCTtiffX2L — . (@Shweta6115) January 24, 2018

Morons gonna moron https://t.co/Ap9cSSChny — Manoj Jain (@samplepiece) January 25, 2018

Jaisi Karni vaisi Bharni. #HAAHAHHAHHAHAHA#Padmavaat #KarniSena — Nidhi Vijay Sharma (@nidhi_ism) January 25, 2018