Karthi Chidambaram approaches Madras High Court after ED, CBI issued lookout notice.

Chennai, August 4: Karthi Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has approached the Madras High Court after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation issued a lookout notice against him, said media reports. After hearing, the Madras High Court today has adjourned the case to Monday.

According to media reports, lookout notice against Karthi has been issued a few days ago for not appearing for the hearing in the INX media case. Karthi remains silent, he has neither confirmed nor denied about the lookout notice issued against him.

P Chidambaram and his son Karti are finding it difficult to have a sound sleep from May 16, after the CBI officials conducted raids in Tamil Nadu and other states in connection with the alleged favours granted in 2007 FIPB clearance given to INX Media. The firm run by Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea received favours when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. From then CBI has registered the case against Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea, Karti Chidambaram, Chess Management Services (a company of Karti), Advantage Strategic Consulting Limited through its Director Padma Vishwanathan.

The charges filed against the accused include criminal conspiracy, cheating and taking gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence a public servant and criminal misconduct. Money laundering charges in connection with the Aircel-Maxis deal is also filed against Karti.