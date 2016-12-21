Karunanidhi doing well, will be discharged soon, says Kauvery hospital

M Karunanidhi with his staff and doctors at the Kauvery Hospital.

Chennai, Dec 21: DMK Chief M Karunanidhi is recovering well and will be discharged from hospital after completion of the course of antibiotics, a release from Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, where he has been admitted says today.
His son and party treasurer M K Stalin on Monday said Karunanidhi, who is undergoing treatment in Kauvery Hospital for breathing problems, is doing fine and will be discharged soon.

