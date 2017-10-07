Karva Chauth 2017: 11 trendy mehandi designs that every woman can flaunt

New Delhi, October 7: Karva Chauth is here, so it is the time to decorate your hands and feet in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs. So, it is time to follow your local mehandi designs or book a famous one to get the best design. After all Karva Chauth is coming and who does not want to look their best on that day, a festival in which women keep a fast for the long life of their husbands.

Feeling confused and cannot chose upon a mehandi design in Karva Chauth, no worries at all! Have a look at our suggestions of the mehandi designs on this Karva Chauth.

1.Indian mehandi designs: The Indian mehandi designs is about complex patterns in the forms of peacocks, flowers, swirly designs elaborately made on your hands and feet. It would take hours to get completed, but the end result is worth the wait.

2. Arabic mehandi designs: The designs are dense and thick comprising of outlines of lecaes, vines, flowers. It is not filled in whole like the Indian design. The main focus of this design is more on the thickness of the decorative outlines that partially cover your hands as well as feet.

3. Ind0-Arabic Pakistani mehandi: The mehandi designs from across the border that is Pakistan that are more on the lines of Indo-Arabic mixed patterns. You would find the bold arabic outlines filled with intricate traditional Indian patterns.

4. Floral mehandi designs: The mehandi elaborated with flowers on your hands and feet is the best thing to experience this festive season. The floral patterns fit with all designs, whether its glitter, multi-coloured or even bridal.

5. Bangle-style mehandi designs: No need to wear bangles if you could get them tattooed with mehandi on your arms. Another beautiful mehandi design which makes your hands and feet look gorgeous!

6. African/Moroccan mehandi designs: The henna designs from Middle East is about geometric patterns like lines, squares and dots.

7. Rajasthan mehandi designs: The Rajasthan or Marwari mehandi design is done in a very fine way so that no space is left out and it will look pretty.

8. Mughal mehandi designs: This design is the oldest and traditional design that is known for its detailed and unique style.

9. Glitter mehandi designs: It is one of the latest trends in mehandi designs. It is especially for modern women who wants to try something different. The bold designs filled with beautiful patterns and spotted with colourful stones.

10. Heavy Bridal mehandi designs: For all the lovely ladies, if you are planning to get married near Karva Chauth, then get this famous bridal mehandi full of flowers. Theese designs start from the tip of your fingers and ends till half of your elbows, and from tip of toes to knees.

11. Multi-coloured mehandi designs: The mehandi design in different colours id the new trend. This desogn is perfect fo the modern women. Desgns in various shades, with colourful stones and crystals will adoen your hands this Karva Chauth.