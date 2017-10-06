Karva Chauth 2017: Know how to make a traditional sargi thali attractive

New Delhi, October 6: It is the time of the year again when women get dressed up in their best traditional attire with matching jewellery, get their hands and feet decorated with mehandi. This year, Karva Chauth will be celebrated on October 8. On this day, women observe fast for their husband’s long life and well-being.

Women are not allowed to take a drop of water from dawn to the moment when the moon shows in the night sky. Sargi is an important part of the ritual. The sargi is a symbol of love and blessing that a mother-in-law sends to the daughter-in-law, usually a day before Karva Chauth.

Sargi is the pre-dawn meal that the married woman consumes before starting her fast. The sargi is a celebration of the relationship between the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law.

Essential ingredients to include in sargi:

Fresh fruits: The fresh ruts have a higher content. In the fast, water cannot be consumed, so eating a lot of fresh fruits can make up for the loss of hydration. Add the citrus fruits along with pomegranates.

Dry fruits: The dry fruits cashews, almonds, raisins and pistachios must be part of the thali.

Cooked food: The cooked foods like mathris, a light roti or two, a simple sabji, halwa. These food items will make you feel full but would not be too heavy to raise indigestion problems.

Sweets: Starting the fast with something sweet will provide you the energy and purity of mind that you will need to sustain throughout the day.

Here is the chance to express love for your wide in the most special way

Observe fast for the long life of your better-half as if she can remain without food until evening for your well-being, then you can also do the same for her. Dress up the traditional wear with the same color of her attire, wear a good perfume. Gift her a bunch of flowers to make her happy. A passionate kiss on her forehead will show your love for her. a tight hug will make her feel secure in your arms. Give her a handmade gift or a greeting card. Just pen a letter to express your feelings for her. Write your thoughts and read them out to her.

The presents can be given as a token of love to express the love and affection. Take a look at some of the gifts that you can gift to your soulmate.

Spas / Personal Care: Help her rejuvenate herself by gifting her a spa treatment.

Perfumes: Gift her a nice perfume.

Jewellery: Gift some good jewellery to your wife that will always memorize her about your immense love.

Photo frames: Present her a nice photo frame to bring one of her favorite moments with you alive all over again.

Handbag/clutch/Purse: Gift her nice purse or a clutch that will go well with most of her sarees.

Sweets: Give her some Indian sweets like Rasagulla, Ras Malai, Kaju Katli etc. instead of chocolate.

Bouquet of red roses: Red roses are perfect special day gifts.

Romantic dinner: after your soulmate breaks her fast, take her out for dinner at her favourite restaurant.

Traditional handloom saree: Buy her a pure silk or a handloom saree this Karwa Chauth.