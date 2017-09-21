Karva Chauth 2017: Know Puja Muhurat, other important timings for all women to fast for their husband’s longevity

New Delhi, September 21: There are many festivals or rituals, according to Hindu scriptures and Shastras, which are to be performed every month. Among them, the most important festival is Karva Chauth – fasting taken by married women.

Karvachauth falls in the month of Kartik on Krishna Paksh Chaturthi. According to Hindu belief, when married woman fast on this day, it helps to prolong the life of her husband. It also brings happiness for the family. Nowadays, unmarried girls used to fast wishing for a good husband.

Hindus all over India and across the globe used to celebrate this festival, but it is more popular in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, etc. On the day of Karva Chauth, women listens to Hindu devotional stories through out the day and soon when the sun sets, anxiously wait for the moon to appear. The terraces of houses are a spectacle in themselves when moon is sighted. All women who were fasting the whole day for their husband’s health, after sighting worship the moon and takes the first bite of food for the day from their husband’s hand. The fast also turns into romantic festival, symbolising love between the couple.

The fast on Karva Chauth begins before sunrise around 4 am. It is broken only after the sight of moon. ‘Sargi’ is consumed by the woman before sunrise, which would be given by her in laws. All women who are to fast would be wearing bridal attire. People listen to Karva Chauth story and worship Lord Shiva, his consort Parvati and Lord Ganesha on this day.

The fast is usually taken by women for 12 to 16 consecutive years after their marriage. Many used to continue the practise life long. According to Hindu belief, no other fast equals the fast taken on Karva Chauth as it is concerned with longevity of husband.

Karwa Chauth 2017

8th October

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat- 17:55 to 19:09

Moonrise- 20:14

Chaturthi tithi Begins- 16:58 (8th October)

Chaturthi tithi End- 14:16 (9th October)