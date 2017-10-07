Karva Chauth 2017 Puja Vidhi, Tithi, Puja Muhurat and Moon rise

New Delhi, October 7: Married Indian women celebrate Karva Chauth tomorrow. Dressed up in their attires, Indian women who are married would observe a day-long fast until sighting the moon at night. According to the Hindu calendar, Karva Chauth falls on the Hindu month of Karthik on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi and according to the south Indian calendar in the month of Ashwin.

On Karva Chauth 2017, the Tithi begins at 4:58 PM on October 8 and ends at 2:16 PM on October 9.

The Puja muhurat begins at 5:56 PM and end at 7:10 PM.

The moon is expected to rise at 8:15 PM.

Karva Chauth Puja Vidhi

Women sanctify the special day to pray for the well-being of their husbands.

Women would be gathered together to begin the Karwa Chauth rituals during early hours in the morning. They would start the fast after eating conventional foods specially made on the day of the celebration. A woman gets presents in Sargi from her mother-in-law and Baya from her mother. Sargi and Baya often consist of sweets, fruits, clothes and the pitcher which is of utmost importance in the Puja.

After fasting post-sunrise, women take part in various conventional activities and prayers and take part in Karwa Chauth Katha.

As the name implies, Karva is a pitcher filled with water or milk along with coins. This pitcher would be later given to charity and the well-being of the family.

On Karva Chauth, Akhanda Saubhagyavati Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Women worship their husband, Lord Shiva and their sons Ganesha and Kartikeya.

After offering prayers to the gods, the Karva would be donated. Following this, suhagan snatches a sight of the moon through a sieve with a lighted diya placed on the sieve. Then the woman looks at her husband through the sieve. Her husband helps his wife to break her fast by making her drink water and offering her sweets.

During these auspicious days, most men observe the Karva Chauth vrat to show their affection for their wife.