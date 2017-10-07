Karva Chauth 2017: Tips to look gorgeous on your special day

New Delhi, October 7: again it is that time of the year when all women fast all day and adorn themselves with beautiful traditional attires. Gone are those days, when newly married girls wore their bridal lehangas and heavy sarees on Karva Chauth.

So, say goodbye to those monotonous sarees and switch to some notable and attractive styles. Here, we are listing down some trendy outfit ideas for the newly-wed brides.

1. Salmon Orange Red Lehenga Saree: Try wearing a lighter shade with a pinch of red color this time. Try this Salmon orange Red Lehanga Saree.

2. PartyWear Embroidered Net Velvet Lehenga Style Saree: Try this outfit new trend on this Karva Chauth. Look different and subtle with this new outfit.

3. Maroon Color Net And Georgette Anarkali Suit: Red and maroon are the classic colors for this day, with gold and bling. So, try this new trendy outfit.

4. Red Color anarakli suit: You will look wonderful in the Anarkali suits. The trend of anarkali suits never fades away for those who love ethnic wear. Wear jewellery matching the outfits as jhumkas are more in demand nowadays.

5. Red Net Long anarkali suit: Flaunt yourself with this beautiful red outfit with red dupatta and golden border.

6. Red Color Embroidered Designer Suit: This new embroidered suit in red color with flowers and embroidery as its advantage will totally amaze you on this special day.

Beauty tips:

Karva Chauth is a special day for all married women. So, make sure that you look the best on this special day. It is very important to get the beauty treatments that are tested by you and that will enhance glow of your skin. Get facials done that suits your skin type, and make sure you get it done at least three days before the festival to get the glow. Treatments like waxing, pedicure and manicure must be done before you go for the mehandi or the final makeup.

Go for a smooth base: When you are going to start your make-up, start by cleaning your face and apply the perfect foundation depending on the skin tone. You can opt for a peach pink blush which accentuates the presence of chill in the air.

Glamorize your eyes: Put a thin line of black eyeliner. Then, apply a glittery light shadow on your eye-lids. Use mascara to complete the look which will give a beautiful doe-eyed effect.

Embrace yourself with accessories: Make your look more beautiful with the embellishing collection of accessories. Karwa Chauth is the best time to show out your tiaras, earrings, nose rings and anklets.

Essence of a married woman: Adorn your wrists with trendy big bangles matching with your dress. Do not wear any necklace instead just wear your ornate mangal sutra.

A much needed perfect hair-do: To style your hair, opt something with which you are comfortable. a loose bun with a traditional gajra is never out of fashion. If you want to keep your hair flowing down your back, pull out thin braids and hold them with kundan embedded back clips.

So, this festive season, try these elegant and extremely enticing look by keeping these tips in your mind. Happy fasting!