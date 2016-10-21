Karva Chauth post of Salman Khan and girlfriend Iulia Vantur, one more clue that they are getting married soon?

Mumbai, October 21: The Karva Chauth post of the eternal bachelor of Bollywood, Salman Khan and his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur, looks like all the rumours about their wedding going to be true.

This is not all after posting an all feels post on love, togetherness and Karva Chauth, there are rumours of Iulia flying back to the Khan residence in Mumbai, reports india.com.

Leading tabloid Mumbai Mirror published that Salman and his Lady Love are living in together at Galaxy Apartments as she recently flew back from Romania to be with him, thus contradicting their split rumours. Looks like Iulia is really special to Bhai. The piece even suggested that the two will indulge in the pre-wedding parties and feasting. So does that mean that they have decided on a date? And are actually getting married?

We wish this rumour is true. Salman Khan’s wedding of course is of utmost National importance and it will sure spark a lot of excitement and discussion. We bet mommy Salma is happy, her sonny boy is finally settling down. Well, isn’t it amazing! For those who don’t know, Iulia had posted this on the day of Karva Chauth, “God has given each one of us 2 eyes, 2 ears, 2 hands, 2 legs. To be complete we need THE matching heart. Celebrate love, it’s the most beautiful gift we have. Happy Karva Choth!”

Hmmm is the Tubelight star impressed with his lady love’s display of love? We think so. Though Salman’s personal life is all set, he is ruffling a few feathers on his professional front. That’s right after he lost out his coveted endorsement deal of a cola brand to Ranveer Singh, there were reports of he fighting with his director friend Kabir Khan over Tubelight. He even reportedly left the sets of Tubelight in Manali giving fodder to the news.

Watch out this space for more updates on your favourite superstar and tell us what you feel about his impending marriage and Iulia Vantur.