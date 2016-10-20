Karwa Chauth 2016 : Bipasha Basu celebrate the Occasion with Karan Singh Grover 

October 20, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 20: Bipasha Basu who tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30, observed her first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

She said it was a normal day, except that there was no food. “But once I make up my mind, I don’t need distractions. I started my day early with water. Later, I did pooja with my closest friend Mamta Anand and one of her friends as we waited for the moon. Karan fasted with me last year and this year too,” she informed, admitting to missing her mother-in-law on her special day. “She is in Delhi and though she didn’t have to be a part of the rituals, I missed her. She is not keeping well.”

Bipasha Basu also shared two funny videos of expressing their excitement on the occasion.

Watch the videos here :

Hungry Me= Crazy Me

A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Yaaaayyyyyyyy we got fooooood!

A video posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
40 year old man, Jaswinder Singh commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on Karva Chauth
Indian women to celebrate Karva Chauth 2017 on October 8, Sunday
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Top