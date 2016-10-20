Karwa Chauth 2016 : Bipasha Basu celebrate the Occasion with Karan Singh Grover 

Mumbai, Oct 20: Bipasha Basu who tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30, observed her first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday.

She said it was a normal day, except that there was no food. “But once I make up my mind, I don’t need distractions. I started my day early with water. Later, I did pooja with my closest friend Mamta Anand and one of her friends as we waited for the moon. Karan fasted with me last year and this year too,” she informed, admitting to missing her mother-in-law on her special day. “She is in Delhi and though she didn’t have to be a part of the rituals, I missed her. She is not keeping well.”

Bipasha Basu also shared two funny videos of expressing their excitement on the occasion.

Watch the videos here :

