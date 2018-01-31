Kasanganj FIR | Conspiracy theorist claims Chandan Gupta was killed by RSS

In a Facebook post, conspiracy theorist Amresh Misra claimed that Chandan Gupta was killed by the gunshots by RSS. Explosive news as he claims, taking a detailed view of the whole incident and some intriguing remarks from Police sources.

According to his post that cites the reports from Times Of India, FIR report and making a detailed inspection of ‘Tiranga Yatra’ video deciphers that,

Police in UP are studying a VIDEO that has now surfaced which shows Hindu youths marching towards a Muslim-dominated area in Kasganj on the morning of January 26 carrying guns.

Some of them then fire several rounds. The video, shot from the roof of the local tehsil office, also shows many in the group holding clubs and sticks.

In violence that followed, one man was shot dead and two seriously injured. Rampaging mobs had then set several vehicles, shops and houses on fire. Some places of worship, too, were targeted.

Asked about the video, accessed exclusively by TOI, a senior officer involved in the investigation confirmed that police were probing the new angle.

In the video, gunshots can be heard clearly. SPEAKING ON THE CONDITION OF ANONYMITY A SENIOR IPS OFFICER SAID, “This was the very point where CHANDAN GUPTA, 21, WAS SHOT DEAD.”

A police source told TOI on Tuesday that “there were over 50 youths and one of them had the Indian flag. At least two had revolvers and others were carrying clubs, sticks, while the rest were hurling stones towards the Muslim-populated area. Several shots were fired in air by youths who were in the ‘tiranga yatra’. A special investigation team is now looking into the 14-second clip to identify the men seen in it.”

Also, in an FIR filed by SHO Ripudaman Singh of City Kotwali, it has been stated that “the youths (from the tiranga yatra) were challenging men from the other community after the latter stopped them from passing through their colony. “When police intervened to pacify them, they didn’t listen. Meanwhile, bullet shots were heard from the alleyway, after which the (yatra) group started pelting stones on people from the other community and both groups exchanged fire and even targeted policemen,”

