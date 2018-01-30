Kasanganj | IAS officer removed his Facebook post against right wing Hindu groups

Raghvendra Vikkram Singh, the Bareilly district magistrate who had put up a post on Facebook that appeared to blame right-wing Hindu groups for provoking communal clashes in Uttar Pradesh, removed the post.

In his scathing Facebook post, he criticised the actions of right-wing groups after a 22-year-old Muslim boy attacked and murdered in violence.

It has become a trend for some to enter Muslim localities by force, raise anti-Pakistan slogans and create ruckus”

Now in his latest post, he said that his post was not to make any provoke or never intended to do that. His only aim was to make a peaceful atmosphere and he urged all to consider Muslims as brothers and reminded that all have same DNA.

