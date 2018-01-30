Kasanganj | ‘People are using ‘my death’ and try to instigate further violence’ says a ‘Died Hindu Victim’

Dramatic incidents are taking place at violence driven Kasanganj area. There were social media posts spread that, Rahul Upadhyay, a Hindu man reported to the nearest police station and busted the speculation about his death.

Indian Express quoted him saying that ”I realized there were people who were using me to try and instigate further violence. The narrative was about Hindus being killed and I reached out to police and district administration. Eventually, I got through.”

Contrary to rumors spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive. We have arrested four people for spreading false rumors,” Sanjeev Gupta, IG Aligarh Range told ANI

Social media was bombarded with the death news of ‘Hindu man’ and asked everybody to respond to the incident. Many groups continuously shared the news.

Not hearing good things about Kasganj. It’s being said that another boy called Rahul Upadhyay has also succumbed to injuries. Can someone plz confirm the truth? Police which was quick to confirm that no Muslims were involved in Gurgaon bus attack is keeping mum.#IamChandanGupta — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) January 27, 2018

Earlier also some accounts spotted this fake news and shared their views on it.

Managing Editor of Mail Today @abhijitmajumder is busy sharing fake news about death of Rahul Upadhyay.

Rahul Upadhyay has come out and said, He is still alive, Was at home during the violence. Was shoked to see his pics being circulated by Right wing Rumor mongers. #Kasganj https://t.co/tyXXho04yG — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) January 29, 2018

Rahul, who works for a news outlet said that He got a call asking ‘whether he is dead or not’, first he thought it was a joke before he came to know about social media posts. So to negate the fake news spreading he reported at police station