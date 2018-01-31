Kasganj violence | Prime accused in Chandan Gupta murder arrested

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The prime accused in the murder case of Chandan Gupta during Kasganj violence has been arrested on Wednesday

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the main accused Salim from Kasganj today for the murder of Chandan Gupta who died on January 26.

Yesterday, Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Gupta said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj last week.

He also said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the violence.

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students’ group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow.