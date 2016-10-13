Kashmir : 97th day of curfew in Srinagar today

Srinagar, Oct 13: Curfew today remained in force in interior areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure even as normal life remained affected in the Valley for the 97th day.

A police official said curfew remains in force in five police station areas of downtown Srinagar. Curbs on the movement of people in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

The official said while there were no curbs on the movement of people anywhere else in Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 CrPc were in force throughout the Valley.

He said security forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain law and order as also to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear.

There was increased movement of private transport and auto-rickshaws in the civil lines areas of the city including around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.