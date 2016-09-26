Srinagar, Sep 26: Kashmir continued to remain curfew-free for the second consecutive day today after the curbs on the movement of people were lifted from the entire Valley yesterday following improvement in the situation.

However, restrictions on the assembly of people were in force in most areas.

There is no curfew anywhere in Kashmir today as well, but restrictions on the assembly of people were in place in many parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure, a police official said here. He said the decision to not clamp curfew was taken in view of the improving situation.

However, normal life continued to remain affected in Kashmir, where the markets came to life in the afternoon yesterday in the wake of relaxation, from 2 PM, announced by separatists. Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed today due to the separatist call for shut down, while public transport remained off the roads for the 80th straight day.