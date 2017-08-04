Kashmir police confirm Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in Anantnag encounter

File Photo

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, August 4: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday confirmed that one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed last night in an encounter at Kanelwan area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

“On a specific input about the presence of three terrorists in general area of Herpora Kanelwan Karvel Anantnag, an operation was launched by Anantnag police, 3 RR and CRPF 40/90 Bn. During search operation terrorists fired on the search party resulting in an exchange of fire,” the police said in a statement.

The statement added: “At around midnight taking advantage of darkness two terrorists fired and managed to give a slip.” The police further confirmed that one SLR, two magazines, 40 rounds, a Chinese hand grenade were recovered from the slain terrorist.

“It was learnt that one individual riding a motorcycle with erased last numeral got killed in the cross firing. No material leading to identity or I-card could be retrieved. Two mobile phones were seized from the said individual.

One terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit namely Yawar Nissar Shergujri @ Algazi got killed in the encounter. One SLR, 2 magazines, 40 rounds, one Chinese hand grenade and a pouch was recovered from the slain terrorist. One soldier of 3 RR namely Rifleman Rohit Kumar No. 13771129K also sustained injuries,” the statement said. (ANI)

