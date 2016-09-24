Kashmir remained shut for the 78th consecutive day

Nearly 300 WhatsApp groups were being used to mobilise stone-pelters in Kashmir to disrupt security forces' operations at encounter sites, of which 90 per cent have been shut down, a police official said.

Srinagar, Sep 24:  Kashmir remained shut for the 78th consecutive day on Saturday as authorities deployed security forces in Srinagar city and some other places to maintain law and order.

However, there will be no curfew anywhere in the Valley, a senior police official said.

Eighty-seven people have died since the present unrest began on July 9.

A 22-year old youth identified as Waseem Lone of Baramulla district died during a firing on Friday.

While police said Waseem died when youths resorted to stone pelting at army vehicles passing through the area, locals have alleged he was shot without any provocation while working in the paddy fields.

Some vehicular movement was seen in Srinagar and other major cities and towns of the Valley although public transport continued to remain off the roads.

Educational institutions, main markets and other businesses have also remained shut.

