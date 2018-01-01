kashmir-remained-shut-for-the-78th-consecutive-day

Nearly 300 WhatsApp groups were being used to mobilise stone-pelters in Kashmir to disrupt security forces’ operations at encounter sites, of which 90 per cent have been shut down, a police official said.

