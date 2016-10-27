Kashmir Unrest: Two ‘Hardcore’ stone pelters held

Srinagar, Oct 27: Two “hardcore stone pelters”, who were allegedly involved in many incidents of violence and arson in Kashmir, were arrested from Jammu, police said here today.

“A special team of Srinagar police arrested two hardcore stone pelters Humair alias Nelcha and Zahid Rasool Shiekh of Nowhatta from Jammu,” a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested duo were involved in many stone pelting cases as also in the cases of arson and were evading arrest.

“They are involved in several FIRs registered in Nowhatta and Khanyar police stations between 2010 and 2016,” he added.

Kashmir valley witnessed widespread incidents of stone pelting during the months of July, August and September.