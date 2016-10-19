Kashmir Uprising : Situation in Valley peaceful

Srinagar, Oct 19: Defying the separatist-sponsored strike, more and more people were out on the streets today to resume their day-to-day activities in the summer capital which witnessed increased movement of public transport.

While shops and business establishments including petrol pumps remained closed in commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas, many such outlets were open in civil lines areas of Sanat Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh and Bishembar Nagar and in the outskirts of the city, a police official said.

He said a large number of roadside vendors set up their stalls on the TRC crossing-Batamaloo axis passing through Lal Chowk, while there was increased movement of private vehicles and auto-rickshaws in the city. However, shops and business establishments were shut in most of the other district headquarters of the Valley. They open only during the periodic relaxation announced by the separatists.