Kashmiri Pandits Wants smart city for them in Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 24 : An organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits today demanded that the Centre announce a smart city in Kashmir for the displaced community members who have been living a life of “refugees in their own country”.

“We were expecting that the Modi government would have announced a smart city for displaced community in the third round announcement of 27 more smart cities. But unfortunately we have again been ignored despite the fact that we are the worst victims of the ongoing terrorism and are living as refugees in our own country for the last 26 years,” YAIKS president Ram K Bhat said here.

“A total of 60 out of 100 smart cities have been announced this year without any consideration of KP community,” he added.

“We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu that as per their assurances they should announce the smart city for displaced community without any delay,” he added.

The organisation said the government has sent out “feelers” of rehabilitation packages but never drawn any comprehensive long term plan for repatriation of Kashmiri Pandits, he added.