Kashmiri trader in Mussoorie shop being forced shut by the BJP youth wing

New Delhi,July20: An ‘anti-national’ Facebook post by a Kashmiri trader in Mussoorie led to his shop being forced shut by the BJP youth wing and the Hindu Jagran Manch on Wednesday (July 19).

According to Indian Express, the social media post by 59-year-old Manzoor Ahmad allegedly praised the Pakistan army.

Dharampal Singh Panwar, the president of the BJP youth wing in Mussoorie, told the Indian Express that after the shop was shut down, “we and the local traders’ body went to the police station to file a complaint against him.”

Mussoorie police station SHO Rajeev Ruthann said that the trader had filed a complaint of his own about his Facebook account being hacked, and that the alleged post had now been removed from his page.

His phone has been sent to the cyber cell to verify claims of hacking.

Ahmad’s family, hailing from Kashmir’s Budgam district, is among the five oldest trader families in Mussoorie, and has been selling garments since 1971.

Since Pakistan’s victory over India in the final of the Champions Trophy on June 18 when three Muslim boys were allegedly seen in Mussoorie shouting slogans of “Pakistan zindabad,” efforts are being made to oust Kashmiri traders from the area.

According to the Indian Express report, even though none of the three belonged to the Valley, BJP leaders and some local traders claim the Kashmiri traders had “incited” them to do so.

The Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association on June 20 asked the Kashmiri traders – except the family of Ahmad and four others – in the area to leave by February 28, 2018.

Panwar said that the local traders and the BJP youth wing now want all new Kashmiri traders to leave by the end of February. “On Thursday, we shall give a memorandum to the Mussoorie SDM on this.”