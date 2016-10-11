Kashmir and PoK is part of India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, October 11: Kasmir is part of India incliding Pok, said Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday. Hew also accused Pakistan for encouraging separatist forces in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded strict action against those indulging in spreading violence.

“Pakistan is encouraging separatist forces in Kashmir,” Bhagwat said while delivering his annual speech during the 91st foundation day of RSS.

“A large part of Kashmir is free of tension; we must act against those indulging in violence, strict action should be taken,” the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat also reiterated that “entire Kashmir is ours including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan”.