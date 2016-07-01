Kate Beckinsale’s ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’ to release in 2017

Los Angeles, July 1 Kate Beckinsale starrer “Underworld: Blood Wars” is set to release on January 6 next year.

The film, which also stars Theo James, was earlier set to release on October 14 this year, reports variety.com.

German cinematographer Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, is making her feature directorial debut helming the Cory Goodman screenplay.

Trent Garrett, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James and Charles Dance are also starring in the fifth film of the “Underworld” franchise.

Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi are producing along with David Kern, Len Wiseman and Richard S. Wright.

The previous four films in the franchise have together grossed $460 million worldwide. The franchise was launched in 2003 with “Underworld”, directed by Len Wiseman and starring Beckinsale as the vampire Selene who is killing the Lycans (Werewolves) who allegedly slaughtered her family.

The next three films were 2006’s “Underworld: Evolution”, 2009’s “Underworld: Rise of the Lycans” and 2012’s “Underworld: Awakening”.

