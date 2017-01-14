Kate Mara gets engaged to ‘Fantastic Four’ co-star Jamie Bell

Washington D.C, Jan.14: Kate Mara, who played Sue Storm in the 2015 reboot film ‘The Fantastic Four’ is probably gearing ready to walk down the aisle.

The 33-year-old actress and Jamie Bell, who met on the set of the movie playing superheroes, are engaged, reports E! Online.

Mara was earlier spotted walking in New York City sporting a large stone on her ring finger.

During the past weekend , the ‘House of Cards’ star was also seen wearing the same in a photo posted on social media.

Reportedly, Mara and the 30-year-old British actor had sparked engagement rumors last year after the actress was spotted with the new jewelry addition to her finger.

While this will mark the first marriage for the ‘Man Down’ actress, Bell had been married to Evan Rachel Wood, from whom he split in 2014 after 19 months of marriage. (ANI)