Kathy-Griffin-said-that-she-regretted-making-a-photo-of-herself-holding-a-mask-of-Donald-Trump’s-severed-head,talking-about-attacks-against-her-including-death-threats-indialivetoday

Kathy Griffin said that she regretted making a photo of herself holding a mask of Donald Trump’s severed head,talking about attacks against her including death threats