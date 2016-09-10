Katju attacks Kejriwal over ‘holy city’ promise to Amritsar

New Delhi, Sep 10: Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katjuhas come down hard on Arvind Kejriwal for vowing to declare Amritsar a ‘holy city’ if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in Punjab.

Katju said that the AAP convenor has ‘stooped to the lowest level’ with this announcement, and has exposed himself as a mere demagogue and mountebank ‘who has nothing in his head, but can go to any low level to get votes’.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is currently touring Punjab, had announced ‘holy city’ status for Amritsar and Anandpur Sahib if the AAP comes to power in Punjab. He also promised to prohibit consumption of alcohol, meat and tobacco within the walled city of Amritsar.