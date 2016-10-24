Katrina Kaif to do item number in Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil

Mumbai,Oct24:Kaabil’ is slated to release in January next year, clashing with SRK’s Raees, has a hard-hitting competition ahead.

Shahrukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Raees’ has Sunny Leone to do an item song for this upcoming flick. If reports are to be believed, ‘Kaabil’ producer Rakesh Roshan, to make things more interesting for his upcoming movie. had approached actress Priyanka Chopra to do an item song in the film.

However, PeeCee, who is busy shooting for the second season of her TV series Quantico in New York, politely refused the offer. After which, the second name that clicked Rakesh Roshan was of ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actress Katrina Kaif.

Yes! It is Katrina Kaif.

According to media report, Daddy Roshan, after Krrish actress politely refused his offer, decided to approach Katrina Kaif as she already has some super hit item songs to her credit, counting Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli and the latest super duper hit Kala Chashma.

So, if Katrina agrees to do the item number for the movie, it will give one more reason to Bollywood fans to go and watch ‘Kaabil’.

Kaabil, also starring Yami Gautam, is scheduled hit theatres on January 26, 2017.