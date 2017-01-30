Katrina Kaif looks perfect on sets of ‘Jagga Jasoos’

January 30, 2017 | By :
Katrina Kaif looks perfect on sets of 'Jagga Jasoos'

New Delhi , Jan. 30: Katrina Kaif is all buckled up for her upcoming flick ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and to make her fans even more excited, the beautiful actress recently posted a snap from the film’s sets with a surreal background.
The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star shared a candid photo of herself sitting in front of a vintage car with a gorgeous sunset in the background which is actually a cut-out.
The 33 year-old-actress uploaded the photo on Facebook with the caption, “Never waste any amount of time doing anything important when there is a sunset you should be sitting under …. ( even if it’s a cutout ) #JaggaJasoos UTV Motion Pictures.”
The actress is seen wearing a t-shirt and dungarees, along with specs and sneakers. In the photo she uploaded, we could not help but notice her fractured hand.
Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ will hit the big screens on April 7. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Ludhiana woman sets herself ablaze outside office of an Akali councillor at Krishna Colony ,dies
World’s tallest superyacht Yacht A sets sail to its owner
Actress Katrina Kaif turns hair stylist for director Anurag Basu
This is what Katrina Kaif got as Christmas present, a woolen scarf knitted by her mother
Painter falls, dies at sets of Padmavati
Koffee with Karan: Katrina Kaif admits that ‘Have Been Cheated On In A Relationship’
Top