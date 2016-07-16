Katy Perry’s Olympics Anthem ‘Rise’ is simple but powerful

London, July 16: If you weren’t already pumped for the upcoming Rio Olympics, perhaps this track by Katy Perry will amp you up. NBC released the song on Friday, calling it their “Rio anthem.”The pop superstar has shared the track “Rise,” her first new music release since 2013’s Prism.



Katy Perry returns to her motivational best on the new number, which is a tie-in with NBC’s coverage of next month’s 2016 Rio Olympic Games. “When, when the fire’s at my feet again/And the vultures all start circling/They’re whispering, ‘you’re out of time’/ But still I rise,” she sings.

Katy Perry shared the good news with her 90 million Twitter followers at 11pm ET on Thursday (July 14). The new track is available exclusively to stream on Apple Music and to download at iTunes, though a snippet can be heard below.

The single was fast out the blocks, Perry explains, but it doesn’t presage the release of a new LP. “This is a song that’s been brewing inside me for years, that has finally come to the surface. I was inspired to finish it now, rather than save it for my next album, because now more than ever, there is a need for our world to unite,” Perry said in a statement.

“I know that together we can rise above the fear – in our country, and around the world. I can’t think of a better example than the Olympic athletes, as they gather in Rio with their strength and fearlessness, to remind us how we ALL can come together, with the resolve to be the best we can be.

I hope this song can inspire us to heal, unite, and rise together. I am honored that NBC Olympics has chosen to use it as an anthem before and during the Rio Games.”

Katy Perry stays with the Olympics theme by taking to the pool for the track’s artwork, which can be seen below.

According to a statement, “Rise” will be used by NBC Olympics’ production team during its programming of the games, including its coverage of the Aug. 5 Opening Ceremony.

And a cinema spot is in development, the result of which will be seen in more than 20,000 cinemas from Friday (July 15). An extended version of the cinema spot is scheduled to debut this morning on TODAY.