Katy Perry’s Twitter account hacked

Los Angeles, May 31:  Singer Katy Perry’s Twitter account, which has 89 million followers, has been hacked some nasty and vulgar tweets posted.

The hackers managed to gain access to her account and posted a series of random tweets on her timeline, reports aceshowbiz.com.

They continued posting confusing tweets, including a post referring to her longstanding feud with singer Taylor Swift.

The hackers wrote, “Miss you baby,” while tagging Swift’s Twitter account. Other posts, including one aimed at YouTube celebrity Keemstar, featured offensive language.

All of the tweets were deleted from the “Dark horse” singer’s account fifteen minutes after they were posted. However, Twitter account Sway (@sw4ylol), which reportedly belongs to the hackers, shared Perry’s new song called “Witness 1.3.”

The account later posted a screenshot of an email from the music sharing site, announcing they had removed the track under a copyright claim by Universal Music Group.

