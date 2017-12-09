'Kaun Nizami?': Congress leader Rajiv Shukla hits back at PM Modi's remark.

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, Dec 9: Congress leader Rajiv Shukla on Saturday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Salman Nizami and said that he didn’t know any individual in the party by the name of Nizami.

Shukla’s remark has come hours after, Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Lunawada, took on Nizami, an alleged Youth Congress leader, over his tweet where he questioned the family background of the prime minister.

To this end, Shukla said, “Salman Nizami kaun hai, hum jaante hi nahin. (We don’t even know who Salman Nizami is). He does not hold any position in the party. We can also say that there is some random person Ram Lal in BJP who said something.”

“Kahin aap hi ka toh aadmi nahi hai (Is this a plant by you?),” he added.

Kaun Nizami? Kahin aap hi ka toh aadmi nahi hai: Rajiv Shukla,Congress on PM Modi’s remarks on Salman Nizami pic.twitter.com/MX380URKGK — News World India (@NewsWorldIN) December 9, 2017

Earlier in the day, Nizami had tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, the grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India’s independence. Narendra Modi, son of …? Grandson of …?”

As the voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls took-off this morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been canvassing for the public’s mandate by berating every attack made by the Congress Party, especially over Prime Minister Modi’s humble beginning.

BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra also said Prime Minister Modi was the son of India, and that the Congress Party was trying to insult the son of the soil. (ANI)