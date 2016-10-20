Chennai, Oct 20: KV Anand’s, upcoming film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Madonna Sebastian as the leads, has been titled Kavan.

The film is set against the corporate backdrop and also stars T Rajhendherr in a crucial role.

“We had shortlisted a set of titles and had tweeted those asking fans to guess what the actual title will be. We chose Kavan, which means ‘catapult’, because it perfectly suits the story line, which involves a hero aiming for his target, and also sounded good,” says Anand, who reveals that the film’s shoot will wrap up on November 3.

‘Kavann’ means catapult/ slingshot in English and is the eighteenth production of AGS Entertainment. The film has music by Hip Hop Tamizha and is expected to release by the end of this year.

However, he clarified that it would be too early to confirm if the film will be releasing for Christmas as it is being speculated.