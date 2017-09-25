Kavya, Nadirsha anticipatory bail: Kerala High Court to here plea today  

Kochi/ Kerala, September 25: The Kerala High Court would consider the anticipatory bail plea of the actress, Kavya Madhavan and Director Nadirsha on the actress abduction and molestation case.

The pleas allege that police is threatening them with an arrest and that a conspiracy is there for making Dileep accused of actress molestation case.

Meanwhile, the police would submit the progress report on the investigation in a sealed envelope.

Nadirsha has moved the court seeking anticipatory bail alleging that police is compelling to give statements against Dileep.

Nadirsha was questioned twice by the investigation team.

Actor Dileep’s bail plea was postponed for hearing to September 26. Dileep was on remand after being arrested over the actress attack case. This is the fifth time Dileep is moving the court in connection with the case.

While considering the actor’s fifth bail plea, the court asked the accused counsel that why did you come again? The Court had also asked whether there was any major change in circumstances which existed during last bail application. The court said it would not grant bail until there occurs a major change in the circumstances.

The Angamaly magistrate court rejected Dileep’s bail plea for the second time. The HC had also rejected his bail plea twice. In his bail plea, Dileep had submitted that he has completed 60 days in judicial custody and hence, was entitled to a statutory bail.

The prosecution opposed his bail plea citing that the investigation into the case was still not completed. The prosecution also argued that if the actor was granted bail, that will adversely affect the probe.