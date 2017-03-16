Kawasaki India offers massive discount stock clearance sale before April 1

March 16, 2017 | By :
Kawasaki India offers massive discount stock clearance sale before April 1

New Delhi, March16:Kawasaki India is offering a major discount on three of its motorcycles to clear of stocks before the April 1 deadline to switch to BSIV compliant two-wheelers kicks in.

The discounts is being offered as the motorcycles that are in stock are BSIII spec units and cannot be sold in India after April 1, 2017. The models Kawasaki is offering a discount on are the Ninja 650, Z250 and ER-6n.

The discounts range between Rs 1-1.5 lakh and will depend upon how much you are able to bargain with the dealer.

Interested buyers can book the motorcycles by paying an advance of Rs 1 lakh and the dealerships are claiming a delivery time of 15-20 days once the full payment has been made.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Paytm is running a pre-GST clearance sale on its e-commerce platform Paytm Mall offering up to 80 per cent off
Australian lad planks the road while spotting a massive endangered python slithering across a road
Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy appeals to senior executives to take pay cuts to prevent massive of IT layoff
Panasonic India launched a new Eluga I3 Megasmartphone with massive 4,000mAh battery
Family in Venice, Florida discovered a massive alligator cooling off in their backyard pool
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron’s campaign ,target of a “massive” computer hack that dumped its campaign emails online
Top