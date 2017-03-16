Kawasaki India offers massive discount stock clearance sale before April 1

New Delhi, March16:Kawasaki India is offering a major discount on three of its motorcycles to clear of stocks before the April 1 deadline to switch to BSIV compliant two-wheelers kicks in.

The discounts is being offered as the motorcycles that are in stock are BSIII spec units and cannot be sold in India after April 1, 2017. The models Kawasaki is offering a discount on are the Ninja 650, Z250 and ER-6n.

The discounts range between Rs 1-1.5 lakh and will depend upon how much you are able to bargain with the dealer.

Interested buyers can book the motorcycles by paying an advance of Rs 1 lakh and the dealerships are claiming a delivery time of 15-20 days once the full payment has been made.