Kazakhstan doctor removing dozens of live maggots from a young boy’s ear

Kazakhastan,July13:This bizarre video from Kazakhstan shows a doctor removing dozens of live maggots from a young boy’s ear. In the video, we can see doctors carefully pulling out the grey maggots one-by-one with the help of tweezers and putting them all in a surgical dish.

According to the media reports by Daily Mail, an unidentified young boy had gone to the doctor complaining of an earache, and after examination, it was found out that the real cause of the boy’s pain was squirming live maggots inside his ear.

This video might gross you out because it is utterly shocking. All the 12 wriggling maggots in the stainless steel container were in the the boy’s body. The maggots were around one centimetre long and looked like the larvae of a bluebottle or blow fly.



The condition where a human body is infested with maggots is called Myiasis[1]. It is caused by the parasitic infestation of the body of a live mammal by fly larvae (maggots). It grows inside the host while feeding on its tissue. The flies are most commonly attracted to open wounds however some species can cause infestation even on unbroken skin. This is very common among animals especially furry animals like dogs and cats.