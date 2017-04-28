Kazakhstan opens consulate in Chennai .

Chennai, April 28: This week the Government of Kazakhstan opened its consulate in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The consular district will include the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and will be headed by well-known businessman and Chairman of Kirtilals Mr Suraj Shantakumar.

Talking about the event, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev noticed the imagery of the occasion in the time of the 25th commemoration of the foundation of strategic relations amongst India and his nation.

He communicated certainty that with the foundation of the department in Tamil Nadu, which is known for its created IT industry, building, tourism and transport framework, and additionally horticultural generation, will advance collaboration in these territories.

Boss Guest and Supreme Court judge Mr Equity R.K. Agarwal said the opening of the office will guarantee a huge commitment to the officially profound reciprocal financial ties and an expansion in the stream of the common venture.

Chennai is a noteworthy modern focal point of India, and is viewed as the car capital of the nation. (ANI)