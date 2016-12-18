KBS bank manager shot at his residence

| By :

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec. 18(ANI): Krishna Bhima Samruddhi Local Area Bank (KBS) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was injured in a firing at Masab Tank area in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Manmath Dalai, was shot at his residence. He was shifted to a local hospital.

"A person came in the afternoon, and asked a watchman for Dalai's residence. The watchman accompanied him to his flat, where an argument ensued between them. In the fit of rage, the accused fired two rounds at the victim. One of the bullets hit his leg, while the other missed the target, and the accused fled the scene," said police, who reached the spot.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on. (ANI)