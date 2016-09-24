Keerthy Suresh in Allu Arjun’s Tamil debut

Chennai, Sep 24 : Actress Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Dhanush’s “Thodari”, has been roped in to play Allu Arjun’s love interest in his upcoming yet-untitled bilingual project which marks his Tamil debut, says a source.

“Keerthy Suresh is being paired with Arjun. It will be the first time they will be seen together on screen. The makers had several heroines under consideration; however, due to Keerthy’s popularity in Tamil as well as Telugu industries, she was eventually signed on,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

To be directed by Lingusami, the project will go on the floors in February 2017.

It will be a joint venture between Studio Green and Geetha Arts.

The rest of the cast and the technical crew are yet to be finalised.

Currently busy shooting for Vijay-starrer Tamil entertainer “Bairavaa”, Keerthy also has Telugu project “Nenu Local” in her kitty.